Will Tesla Accept Cardano? The Eco-Friendly Crypto Could Be a Good Fit

Businesses are moving to support ADA. You can purchase flight tickets with ADA at Travala, a popular online platform for booking flights and hotels, and buy Regal Cinema movie tickets with ADA through the Flexa network. Flexa has also partnered with companies such as Nordstrom, Lowe’s, and Whole Foods to support crypto payments. You can spend ADA at various merchants as well, through Crypto.com’s Visa debit card.