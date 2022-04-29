Sezzle Can Help Users Build Credit—If They Upgrade to Sezzle Up

On its FAQ website, Sezzle explains that it reviews your account standing at the end of each month and reports that standing to credit bureaus. “So if you accidentally had a payment fail in the middle of the month but quickly fixed it, we would not count that as a failed payment and it would not negatively impact your score,” Sezzle adds. “However, if you didn't fix the payment, once it's overdue by 30 days, it will be reported on that month's snapshot.”