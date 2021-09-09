Afterpay and Other Pay-Later Services are 'Not Slowing Down'

In its support website, Afterpay clarifies that the service does not affect customers’ credit score or credit rating. “At Afterpay, we never do credit checks or report late payments,” the company says. “We don’t believe in preventing people from accessing Afterpay because they may have had an old debt from a long time ago. And we don’t believe that missing a payment with Afterpay should result in a bad credit history—especially when the average purchase is only around $150.”