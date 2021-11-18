Square-Owned Tidal Launches Its First Free Tier

Tidal adds that 10 percent of HiFi Plus subscribers’ membership fees will go to their most-listened-to artist that month, in addition to standard streaming royalties. Listeners will be able to keep track of their top artists from the My Activity feature. The artists must opt in to receive direct artist payouts. The initiative is now invite-only, but Tidal claims it will expand access in the coming months. Tidal has partnered with Cash App, Square, and PayPal to process payments to artists.