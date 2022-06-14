Does Home Insurance Cover Tornado Damage? Yes, in Most Cases

There are some cases where the damage caused to your home during a tornado may not be covered. In a tornado or severe windstorm, many homes are damaged by falling trees or tree limbs. Although this is usually covered under your homeowner’s insurance policy, if the insurer finds that the tree was rotting and therefore should have been removed before the storm, it may refuse to cover any damage caused when it fell. In this case, the insurance company could claim that the tree fell because of your negligence in taking care of it before the windstorm rather than the windstorm itself.