Hail Can Cause Costly Damage to Cars and Houses — What Does Your Insurance Cover?

It might be time to learn whether insurance covers hail damage. As residents of thunderstorm-prone areas may know, hail is a form of precipitation created when updrafts carry raindrops into upper levels of the atmosphere.

Amid that colder air, raindrops freeze and combine, forming ice balls that can grow to be several inches across and fall to the Earth’s surfaces at speed exceeding 100 miles per hour, according to the NOAA National Severe Storms Laboratory.