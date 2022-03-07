Do You Pay Property Tax on Condos? Info on Condominium Expenses

There are definite benefits to condominium life, like on-site security and maintenance staff, luxurious building amenities, a built-in community, and proximity to downtown areas and their entertainment and nightlife options.

Don't expect to dodge paying property tax. You have to pay property tax on condos, and depending on the property value and the tax rates in the area, that property tax may end up costing more (or less) than a single-family home nearby.