HOA Fees Can Be Tax Deductible if You’re a Landlord or Freelance at Home

HOA fees could represent tax-deductible business expenses for self-employed taxpayers who work from home or who use their home to store inventory or product samples, Experian explains. The hitch is that you can only deduct an amount that is proportional to the percentage of your home that you use for business purposes. If you use 15 percent of your home as a home office, then you’d only be able to deduct 15 percent of your HOA fees.