Remote Workers in a Different State Than Their Employers May Face Double Taxation

“If you work in a different state, those wages could be taxable in both your home state and the state where you perform the work,” Gilmartin explained. “Usually, your home state would give you a credit for any taxes you paid to that other state, but we've been seeing states become more and more aggressive.” This double burden can feel unfair, especially “if you’re not doing anything to avail yourself of that states’ government services or resources,” as Tax Foundation vice president of state projects Jared Walczak told Recode.