Darren Woods: What's the ExxonMobil CEO's Current Net Worth?

Darren Woods has been the chief executive of oil giant ExxonMobil since 2017. He has worked for ExxonMobil since 1992 and served as head of the refining and chemical divisions. He recently stated that following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, oil prices would likely continue to surge higher. ExxonMobil has also said it would stop operations in Russia and not invest further in Russian oil production.

Birthdate: December 16, 1965

Spouse: Kathryn Woods

Education: B.S. in electrical engineering from Texas A & M University; MBA from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University