Creatd Stock Is a High-Risk Buy for Investors Amid the Short Squeeze

Creatd stock rose over 33 percent on July 12 and was trading higher in early trading on July 13. The company develops tools for creators that help them reach a larger audience. On June 30, the company provided a business update and said that it expects to post revenues of $1 million in the second quarter and between $1.6 billion and $1.8 billion in the third quarter. Creatd also reported 30,000 subscribers for its premium service Vocal+, which launched in 2020.