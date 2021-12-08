How High Can COVAL Coin Go After Its Coinbase Listing?

With COVAL coin's price currently more than 90 percent below its peak, some investors might find the urge to buy the dip irresistible. In 2017, COVAL's price fell to what still persists as its all-time low. While the crash caused many investors to bail out, those who took faith and bought the dip have seen their money grow nearly 600,000 percent. If you invested $1,000 in COVAL coin at that time, you would be a millionaire now with a fortune of more than $6 million.