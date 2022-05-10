Investors Take a Hit in Countries With the Highest Crypto Taxes

India almost went the Chinese way. The country explored banning cryptocurrencies, but it appears authorities determined that a ban wouldn't help India’s economy. Instead, they decided to tax crypto profits at a rate of 30 percent. Crypto transfers are subject to an additional 1 percent tax. India could also hit crypto services with an additional 28 percent tax. While the Indian government will happily take a cut of your crypto gains, it won't allow you to write off your crypto losses against your income.