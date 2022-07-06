Elon Musk Could Afford a Large Deposit to Buy a Country

Musk’s net worth could be a substantial downpayment when it comes to purchasing a country. But the billionaire would struggle to line up banks to provide additional funds to complete such a transaction. Even if the banks were willing to fund such a transaction, Musk’s shopping list would be limited at best. Whereas you can buy up thousands of acres of a country’s farmland like Bill Gates has been doing in America, a listing of an entire country for sale would be hard to come by.