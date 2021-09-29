Coti’s Cardano Collaboration Bodes Well for Its Token

At the Cardano summit , Cardano announced it will release a new stablecoin, Djed, and the Coti platform will be the official issuer of the token. The stablecoin will be used to pay transaction fees on the Cardano network and avoid gas fees.

Djed, aiming to be more transparent than stablecoins such as USDC and USDT, will function both as a stablecoin and transaction coin on Cardano's network. Going forward, transactions on the Cardano ecosystem will be paid for in Djed, which is being issued by Coti, and Coti's fees will be paid in COTI. By using Coti’s payment processing technology, ADA Pay allows merchants to accept Cardano's ADA cryptocurrency as payment and convert it into 35 fiat currencies.