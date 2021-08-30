What Does Coti Crypto Price Prediction Tell Us Now?

Given that Coti crypto has risen 600 percent in 2021, you might be wondering about Coti's price prediction. Should you invest in the altcoin now?

After seeing Bitcoin’s blockbuster returns, many investors are seeking the next cryptocurrency to explode . While there are thousands of cryptocurrencies out there, not all of them will suit your investment taste.

Coti is a blockchain platform with tools that companies can use to build their own payment solutions. For example, merchants can create branded stablecoins to expand checkout options for customers and cut payment processing costs. The platform, which also supports global remittance, has its own token by the same name.

Some 868 million Coti tokens are circulating, and the supply is capped at 2 billion. Cryptocurrencies with a maximum supply are popular with risk-averse investors because they can protect against inflation. Bitcoin, Ripple, Stellar Lumens , and Yearn Finance are some other cryptocurrencies with a fixed supply.

Is Coti crypto a good long-term investment?

If you’re looking for a cryptocurrency to buy the dip, Coti is worth a look. The altcoin is 40 percent below its all-time high reached in Mar. 2021. In Nov. 2019, Coti fell to what stands as its all-time low. Investors who bought that dip have seen their money grow nearly 5,000 percent.

Coti operates in the DeFi space. The sector has been booming as businesses and consumers seek better alternatives to traditional financial products. If you’re seeking exposure to the DeFi sector, Coti is worth considering for your crypto portfolio.

Also, Coti’s recent listing on Coinbase, the largest crypto trading platform in the U.S., bodes well for its prospects. The listing should give Coti broader exposure to big investors.