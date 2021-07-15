Core & Main Has Filed to Go Public, IPO Date and Price Explained

Core & Main, Inc., a U.S. firm specializing in fire protection and water products and infrastructure, has filed initial documents with the SEC to go public.

Core & Main offers specialty products and services for the maintenance, repair, replacement, and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure. It plans to offer nearly 34.9 million shares of its common stock in the IPO. What are the details for the Core & Main IPO?

Core & Main business

Core & Main, a conglomerate of over 80 legacy companies, was formed in 2017. Its businesses provide fire protection products as well as water, sewer, and storm drain products. According to the company, it holds the number one position in the market in the U.S.

Steve LeClair is Core & Main's chief executive, while Mark Witkowski is the vice president and chief financial officer. The company’s stated vision is “to foster a world where communities thrive because our people and products provide safe, sustainable infrastructure for generations to come.”

Core & Main has its headquarters in St. Louis. Currently, the company is owned by the investment funds of private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), which bought the company from HD Supply Holdings in 2017.

The firm has a network of about 285 branch locations across 47 states and 170 metropolitan statistical areas. The company connects over 4,500 suppliers and more than 60,000 long-time customers.