Why Cipher Mining Stock Could Pay Off in the Long Term

Cipher aims to become the largest bitcoin mining platform in the U.S., with up to 745 megawatts of deployed capacity projected between 2021 and 2025. However, it’s important to note that Cipher is a startup and isn't yet operating. It expects to launch its first data-center mining operations in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The idea is that Cipher will leverage its partnership with hardware manufacturer Bitfury, as well as its scale, to gain a competitive advantage in the bitcoin mining business. Bitfury has mined more than 600,000 bitcoins since its inception. Presumably, that company would no longer participate in the bitcoin mining operations once Cipher is listed on the stock exchange. Cipher stock should rise following the merger but may first encounter some post-merger blues, like many other stocks after their SPAC merger.