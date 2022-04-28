Christian Carino: Johnny Depp's Former Agent Rakes in Millions

Christian Carino is an American talent agent who represents celebrities with the Creative Arts Agency. Carino has worked with actors and musicians including Jennifer Lopez, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, and many others. The agent has previously represented both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in the past and no longer works with either. He testified in support of Depp’s claims that Heard’s domestic violence allegations harmed Depp’s career.

Birthdate: February 24, 1968

Former Spouse: Brooke Baldwin

Former Fiance: Lady Gaga

Children: 2 daughters