CNN's New CEO Chris Licht Grew His Net Worth in Television

Before joining CNN this year to take over as CEO after Jeff Zucker's resignation, Chris Licht built his career in television news at MSNBC and CBS. Under his leadership, CBS This Morning has won several Emmys and a Peabody award. Licht has made a few changes at CNN already, which has brought him some criticism from CNN staff.

Age: 50

Education: Syracuse University

Wife: Jenny Blanco (m. 2006)

Children: 2