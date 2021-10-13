What Is Blue Origin Passenger Chris Boshuizen's Net Worth?

Chris Boshuizen, one of the four passengers on Blue Origin’s second launch of its New Shepard rocket, has plenty of experience in the space industry. Prior to co-founding Planet Labs, he worked at the NASA Ames Research Center as a Space Mission Architect.

Chris Boshuizen is an engineer and physicist who formerly worked at NASA. He co-founded Planet Labs, a maker of Earth-imaging satellites that provides a variety of data to companies and industries. He is also a partner at DCVC, an early-stage venture capital fund. As a musician, he goes by the name Dr. Chrispy.

How much did Chris Boshuizen pay for his space flight?

Boshuizen might not be the most famous of the four passengers on the Oct. 13 Blue Origin spaceflight. He flew to the edge of space with the one and only William Shatner. However, he's only the third Australian to go into space.

Article continues below advertisement

The physicist didn’t want to comment on the price he paid to secure a seat on this Blue Origin flight. Although he admitted, “I’m going in the expensive phase of the opening up of space travel.” He compared the cost to the opening night of a show. He said that the price tag will eventually decrease to make space travel accessible to more people.

Source: Getty

Article continues below advertisement

According to NBC News, neither Blue Origin nor Virgin Galactic have publicized the final price of admission on their spaceflights. However, most agree that the cost could be hundreds of thousands of dollars. This summer, The New York Times reported that Blue Origin auctioned off a spot on its first flight and the winning bid was $28 million. Virgin Galactic sold spots for $250,000 on its flights.

The New Shepard's first flight was highly anticipated and took place in July. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his brother Mark Bezos went along for that ride.

Article continues below advertisement

Boshuizen said that although he was naturally nervous about the flight into space, he was looking forward to the experience. Referring to the opportunity to look at Earth from space, he said, "I will be only one of 600 people in the entire history of the 10 billion or so humans that have ever lived that have seen that view."