Chobani Files for IPO: CHO's Date, Price, and Valuation, Explained

In the IPO, Chobani plans to raise up to $100 million, though this figure is a placeholder that will likely change. The company could raise as much as $1.5 billion in the IPO, according to Renaissance Capital. The IPO date hasn't been disclosed but it could happen in Dec. 2021. Chobani filed confidentially for an IPO in Jul. 2021. Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, JPMorgan Chase, and Barclays are the joint book-runners for the IPO. Chobani intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to repay debt.