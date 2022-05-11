Chicken Soup Bolsters Its Streaming Services, Acquires Redbox

Even though investors will still be able to invest in Redbox by purchasing Chicken Soup stock, Redbox being taken off the public market after only six months is surprising. At the end of October 2021, Redbox went public through a SPAC deal with blank check company Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. The deal gave Redbox $88 million in cash through a PIPE deal. Redbox has two different tickers "RDBX" and "RDBXW." Both of the tickers have been down since the latest news was announced about Redbox going private again.