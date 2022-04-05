Multiple Factors Could Boost These Cement Stocks

U.S. Congress's approval of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill in Nov. 2021 is another major factor in the growing demand for cement. The bill includes $110 billion for roads, bridges, and other major infrastructure projects, and $40 billion for the repair and replacement of bridges. This bill could be a major boon to cement companies. Cement and concrete are indispensable components in the construction industry, and there aren't many substitutes available.