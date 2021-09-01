Could Cellebrite (CLBT) Stock Rise Even Further?

The outlook for Cellebrite stock looks promising. Cellebrite said that its products have been bought by 6,700 public safety agencies and private sector companies in about 140 countries, and have played a role in millions of investigations worldwide. Its solutions are used by more than 90 percent of relevant public safety agencies. Cellebrite’s platform enables users to gather, evaluate, analyze, and manage data in order to protect and save lives, expedite justice, and safeguard privacy.