TWCT Stock Is a Good Way To Play Cellebrite’s Strength in Its Niche

On Apr. 8, 2021, Cellebrite announced that it will list on the Nasdaq through a reverse merger with the TWC Tech Holdings II (TWCT) SPAC. The transaction implies a pro forma equity value of about $2.4 billion, and the deal will provide Cellebrite with $480 million in gross cash proceeds, including $300 million in PIPE (private investment in public equity). As TWCT shareholders are scheduled to vote on Aug. 27, investors are wondering if Cellebrite stock will go up after the TWCT merger.