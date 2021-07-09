Now’s Your Chance to Stay in an Airbnb Renovated on ‘Cash Pad’

The show may be canceled—since no new episodes have aired since 2019—but the Cash Pad locations are going strong on Airbnb . Over the course of the eight-episode series, engaged Bachelorette stars JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers renovated “crazy, unique, but totally un-utilized properties” into “amazing vacation rentals,” as Fletcher wrote on Instagram in Jul. 2019.

“It’s been a ton of hard work [and] long, long, long days and nights, but the most fun and rewarding projects I’ve ever done,” she wrote at the time. And now the fruits of their labor are paying off. A Google search for Cash Pad properties on Airbnb shows that many of the properties featured on the show are in business. Here are some of those renovated guest homes.