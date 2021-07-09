Now’s Your Chance to Stay in an Airbnb Renovated on ‘Cash Pad’By Dan Clarendon
Jul. 9 2021, Published 2:57 p.m. ET
The show may be canceled—since no new episodes have aired since 2019—but the Cash Pad locations are going strong on Airbnb. Over the course of the eight-episode series, engaged Bachelorette stars JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers renovated “crazy, unique, but totally un-utilized properties” into “amazing vacation rentals,” as Fletcher wrote on Instagram in Jul. 2019.
“It’s been a ton of hard work [and] long, long, long days and nights, but the most fun and rewarding projects I’ve ever done,” she wrote at the time. And now the fruits of their labor are paying off. A Google search for Cash Pad properties on Airbnb shows that many of the properties featured on the show are in business. Here are some of those renovated guest homes.
A century-old wine country cottage was upscaled
Henry and Karen Rolhfs gave their 1900s-era cottage in Stonewall, Tex., the Cash Pad treatment in the show’s premiere episode, and now the Airbnb rental is welcoming guests looking for “light and airy design with a cozy ambiance for a romantic getaway, girl’s trip, or longer vacation,” as the listing touts. The one-bed, one-bath farmhouse is at the center of Wine Road 290, with more than 40 wineries, breweries, and distilleries minutes away.
A warehouse became a luxurious guest house
Fletcher and Rodgers headed to Dallas for episode 4, teaming with homeowner J. Kvale to trick out a 2,600-square-foot World War II-era warehouse, which now boasts a 1961 Brunswick 9-foot tournament-style pool table. “The warehouse is designed to accommodate up to 10 guests in a unique and luxurious space that is fully climate controlled,” the listing says. “The chef-inspired kitchen, dining and living spaces embrace the industrial look and feel of the building's 1940s munitions factory origin.”
A bank building was turned into a chic vacation destination
In episode 5, the reality TV couple helped Kyle and Lauren Young fulfill their baby-delayed dream of turning a historic bank building in Granbury, Tex., into a stylish rental, and now that vacation home is available on Airbnb.
“Nestled in the heart of historic Granbury and perched above a boutique on the Historic Square, this stylish vacation rental is a destination in itself!” the listing says. The 1,600-square-foot home features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, exposed stone walls, wood floors, and “incredible convenience to all of downtown Granbury.”
A second-floor loft was transformed into a boho bungalow
Episode 8 saw Fletcher and Rodgers coming to the aid of Ian and Lauren Noble, newlyweds from Austin, to glam up a two-bed, two-bath loft that’s now taking reservations.
“Come experience Austin in a relaxing setting with superior style. … Take advantage of the beautiful scenery, and enjoy a sunset on a massive outdoor deck with plenty of space for your entire party,” the listing raves. “You should be able to see deer strolling by as the sun goes down, and you might forget that you're staying in one of the fastest growing cities in the United States.”