‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ Star Caroline Stanbury Split From Cem Habib Off Screen

Cem Habib is a Turkish businessman and financier who was a founding member of AltEdge Capital and CEO of SB Capital UK.

Birthdate: Feb. 21, 1975

Birthplace: Istanbul, Turkey

Education: B.A. in international business and B.S. in finance from American University

Spouse: Caroline Stanbury (m. 2004, div. 2019)

Children: Yasmine Habib, Aaron Habib, Zac Habib