Carl Icahn Hints at Crypto Investment, Bullish on Bitcoin and Ethereum

In 2020, Forbes listed Icahn’s net worth around $16.7 billion. As the founder and chairman of the hedge fund bearing his name, Icahn Enterprises L.P., Icahn has a long history of investing heavily in corporations with the intent to disrupt them.

Icahn’s takeover of Trans World Airlines (TWA) in 1985 is a good example. Icahn systematically sold TWA's assets to repay the debt he acquired to purchase the company. In 1988, Icahn took TWA private, received a personal profit of $469 million, and left TWA with about $540 million in debt.

While a corporate takeover of cryptocurrencies is highly unlikely, Icahn is looking to invest in the sector in a big way. "I'm looking at the whole business. I'm not looking at what to buy necessarily at this time. I'm just looking at the whole business and how I might get involved in it with Icahn Enterprises in a relatively big way, because I do think it's here to stay in one form of another."