Can a 401(k) Be Used as Collateral? Risks and Alternatives, Explained

One of the other benefits of having a 401(k) account is that it offers creditor protection through the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA). This means that if you owe money to a creditor or you filed for bankruptcy, the creditors can have access to your other assets but they can't seize your retirement money to settle a debt. However, if you use a 401(k) as collateral, you will lose creditor protection and the creditor can seize the funds in the account.