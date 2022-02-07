How Is a 401(k) Taxed? Company Match Versus Inherited Funds

There are two kinds of 401(k) plans. There's the traditional 401(k) and Roth 401(k). With the traditional plan, the contribution is taken from your paycheck before taxes. As a result, you get to pay less in taxes during your work years but taxes will impact withdrawals.

With a Roth 401(k), you contribute to the plan after paying taxes on your paycheck. As a result, you settle with the IRS now for tax-free withdrawals in the future.