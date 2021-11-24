Tarsons Stock Looks Promising Even If Investors Missed the IPO

While the U.S. IPO market has been pretty hot and is set for a record year in 2021, things have been quite rosy globally also. For example, there has been a flurry of IPOs in India including fintech giant Paytm, which is backed by Warren Buffett. While Paytm had a dismal debut, Tarsons Products, which is a much smaller company, saw a good response. However, given the massive oversubscription, not many investors got the allotment in the IPO. Should you buy Tarsons stock now if you missed the IPO?