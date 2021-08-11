FUSE SPAC Stock Is a Bargain Before the MoneyLion Merger

According to the transaction, MoneyLion will receive $526 million in net cash proceeds to pursue its growth strategy. The cash includes $350 million held in trust by FUSE. The deal implies a market value of $2.9 billion and an enterprise value (EV) of $2.4 billion. At this EV and the company’s estimated 2021 revenues, the EV-to-sales ratio is 16.7x. MoneyLion’s 2023 EV-to-sales multiple looks much more attractive at 5.7x. In comparison, SoFi and Affirm are trading at 2021 EV-to-sales multiples of 13.7x and 21.5x, respectively.