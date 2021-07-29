BTNB Stock Has Solid Outlook, Good Buy Before PropertyGuru Merger

Founded in 2007, PropertyGuru offers online property marketplaces to match tenants and buyers with landlords and sellers, and digital marketing for real estate agents and developers. The company hosts over 2.8 million monthly property listings. PropertyGuru serves nearly 37 million real estate seekers a month and 49,000 active agents across Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company thinks that its long-term total addressable market size is worth $8.1 billion.

PropertyGuru expects to generate sales of $75.7 million in 2021 and forecasts its sales growing by 44 percent in 2022. In 2025, the company expects to report sales and an adjusted EBITDA of $222.6 million and $73.1 million, respectively. PropertyGuru also forecasts its adjusted EBITDA margin to expand to 33 percent by 2025 from 5 percent in 2020. The company's existing shareholders, which include KKR, TPG Capital, and REA Group, will retain over 70 percent of the combined company.