BTS on the 'Today' Show
Source: Getty Images

(L-R) Jimin, Jungkook, RM, J-Hope, V, Jin, Suga

BTS Finds International Success, Each Member Has Impressive Net Worth

Robin Hill-Gray - Author
By

Jun. 21 2022, Published 2:06 p.m. ET

One of the most popular K-pop music groups is BTS. They quickly catapulted into international stardom and are making their presence known in the entertainment industry. After several performances and chart-topping songs, what is the net worth of each BTS member?

The group was formed in 2010 but reached international success in 2015 when they debuted on the Billboard 200 when their song "The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 2" landed at #171.

BTS at the White House
Source: Getty images

(L-R) V, Jungkook, Jimin, RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga

BTS became popular very quickly.

Since starting in 2010, BTS has achieved a significant amount of success with numerous awards such as:

  • 43 Mnet Asian Music Awards
  • 34 Melon Music Awards
  • 28 Golden Disc Awards
  • 27 Gaon Chart Music Awards
  • 23 Seoul Music Awards
  • 12 Billboard Music Awards
  • 9 American Music Awards
  • 9 MTV Video Music Awards
  • 7 Koren Music Awards

The most notable of these awards is that BTS is the first group to have ever received five consecutive awards for Billboard Music's Top Social Artist.

On the Gaon Music Charts, BTS has sold more than 32.7 million albums and is currently the best-selling music group in South Korea's history. On the Gaon charts, BTS also has five Platinum singles. In the U.S., the group has received RIAA certifications and has single, double, and triple Platinum singles and albums. They also have certified Gold singles and albums. Needless to say, the group is very successful.

So far, BTS has released five studio albums:

  • "Dark & Wild" in 2014
  • "Wings" in 2016
  • "Love Yourself: Tear" in 2018
  • "Map of the Soul: 7" in 2020
  • "Be" in 2020

BTS has also gone on five tours. While the group mainly focuses on the K-pop genre, they have been influenced by hip-hop and R&B. This is largely due to J-Hope, Suga, and RM's experiences with underground rapping techniques.

Each member of BTS has an impressive net worth.

Given the group's immense success, one can assume they have a high net worth to match. Though unconfirmed, it has been reported that as a group, BTS has a net worth of $100 million. Here's the net worth of each member.

RM

Rapper/Leader

Net worth: 30,000,000

RM is a member of BTS and does singing, songwriting, rapping, and producing.

Birthdate: September 12, 1994

Birthplace: Dongjak District, Seoul, South Korea

Birthname: Kim Nam-Joon

Education: Apgujeong High School, Global Cyber University

Genre: K-pop

Suga

Rapper

Net worth: 30000000

Suga is a rapper and member of BTS.

Birthdate: March 9, 1993

Birthplace: Buk District, Daegu, South Korea

Birthname: Min Yoon-gi

Education: Apgujeong High School, Global Cyber University

Genre: K-pop

Jungkook

Vocalist

Net worth: 28,000,000

Jungkook is a member of the BTS band and specializes in vocals.

Birthdate: September 1, 1997

Birthplace: Busan, South Korea

Birthname: Jeon Jeong-Kook

Education: School of Performing Arts Seoul, Global Cyber University

Genre: K-pop

V

Vocalist

Net worth: 27,000,000

V is a member of BTS and focuses on vocals.

Birthdate: December 30, 1995

Birthplace: Seo District, Daegu, South Korea

Birthname: Kim Tae-Hyung

Education: Korean Arts High School, Global Cyber University

Genre: K-pop

Jimin

Vocalist

Net worth: 28,000,000

Jimin is also a member of BTS and specializes in vocals and choreography.

Birthdate: October 13, 1995

Birthplace: Geumjeong District, Busan, South Korea

Birthname: Park Jimin

Education: Koren Arts High School, Global Cyber University

Genre: K-pop

Jin

Vocalist

Net worth: 26,000,000

Kim Seok-Jin, professionally known as Jin, is a member of BTS and specializes in vocals and does songwriting.

Birthdate: December 4, 1992

Birthplace: Gwancheon, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea

Birthname: Kim Seok-Jin

Education: Konkuk University

Genre: K-pop

J-Hope

Rapper

Net worth: 34,000,000

J-Hope is a rapper and member of the group BTS.

Birthdate: February 18, 1994

Birthplace: Buk District, Gwangju, South Korea

Birthname: Jung Ho-Seok

Education: Global Cyber University

Genre: K-pop

