BTS Finds International Success, Each Member Has Impressive Net Worth

Since starting in 2010, BTS has achieved a significant amount of success with numerous awards such as:

43 Mnet Asian Music Awards

34 Melon Music Awards

28 Golden Disc Awards

27 Gaon Chart Music Awards

23 Seoul Music Awards

12 Billboard Music Awards

9 American Music Awards

9 MTV Video Music Awards

7 Koren Music Awards

The most notable of these awards is that BTS is the first group to have ever received five consecutive awards for Billboard Music's Top Social Artist.