Crocs x SZA — How to Buy the Singer's New ShoeBy Robin Hill-Gray
May. 2 2022, Published 4:09 p.m. ET
Fans may recall that a year ago Grammy award-winning artist SZA tweeted, "If I made custom crocs would you buy them?" The tweet immediately went viral and fans flocked to the singer's comments to show their support. Now, people have the opportunity to buy them. SZA's collaboration with Crocs is now public, so where can people go to buy the shoes?
The internet caught on around April 28 that the "Good Days" singer had a new collaboration with Crocs. After Kim Kardashian posted a picture to her Instagram story showing two pairs of crocs and a card with SZA's picture on it, fans couldn't contain their excitement.
SZA has created two new pairs of Crocs.
Solana Imani Rowe, known as SZA, has created two new pairs of Crocs. The first design is the $70 "SZA X Crocs Classic Clog." The shoe is complete with several colorful custom Jibbitz. The description of the shoe states the following: "A sound mind deserves comfortable shoes, and these woodgrain Crocs can help keep you at peace. Walk with purpose and treat your feet along the way."
The second pair of Crocs are the "SZA X Crocs Classic Slide." Described as being fit for the summer or any other season, the slide offers its own set of custom Jibbitz and promises to "make your feet feel fun." It adds that "SZA and Crocs want you to find your personal comfort and stay Zen— then pass the positivity on. The classic slides cost $40.
To create the collaboration, SZA reportedly worked with Crocs and a team of mental health advocates. The team is referred to by Crocs as "SZA's Superhero Friends" and consists of three artists — Yaris Sanchez, Sage Adams, and Donté Colley. Each of the artists has picked a non-profit organization that combats mental illness in minority communities. Crocs will make a donation to each of the chosen non-profits.
Where can you buy SZA's crocs?
Crocs will allow people to buy the R&B singer's new crocs but only for a limited time. According to the website, for a person to get their hands on the new crocs, they will have to enter a drawing that's currently open. The drawing will remain available until May 6 at 12 p.m. ET. To enter the drawing, fans are instructed to visit the official Crocs x SZA collaboration page.
The information required is name, contact, and address. Also, once all requested personal information is inputted, fans will have to provide a credit or debit card. According to the website, the drawing gives fans the opportunity to buy the crocs but doesn't guarantee they will be selected. If selected, the customer's card will be charged the amount for the shoe, which will be $70 or $40 dollars (depending on the selected style) plus shipping.
Before the drawing closes on May 6, winners will be notified within 12 hours of when the drawing is scheduled to close. It hasn't been stated whether or not the shoe will become available in major clothing stores once the drawing has concluded.