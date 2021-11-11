Take Advantage of Black Friday Deals With Your Crypto

Black Friday is one of the best times to get discounts on your favorite items, but it can be difficult to find deals related to crypto. Not only is it hard to find merchants that will accept crypto, but it can also be a struggle to find discounts on products in the crypto industry. Fortunately, for this year’s Black Friday , many companies have adapted to market developments and have come up with deals of their own.

Many people would like to use their crypto holdings to make purchases, as cash transactions can be a hassle. Here are some of the Best Black Friday crypto deals.

Crypto companies expected to have Black Friday deals

Ledger Considered by many as the best brand for hardware crypto wallets, Ledger is known for having Black Friday discounts on its products. In 2020, it offered up to 40 percent off certain items. It’s speculated that the company will do the same this year, as Ledger currently has a Black Friday page on its website.

Hardware crypto wallets provide the best security when it comes to storing your cryptocurrency, as they store it offline and reduce the risk of your holdings being breached. The Ledger Nano X is among the best hardware wallets on the market and would be good to watch for on Black Friday.

Coinigy Coinigy, which has also had Black Friday deals previously, is a crypto trading platform offering trading, chart analysis tools, portfolio monitoring, and more. Users can connect their primary crypto exchanges to Coinigy and execute trades using the platform.

The Milwaukee-based company supports over 45 exchanges, including Binance, Coinbase Pro, Kraken, and Kucoin. Coinigy offers a free 30-day trial that includes access to all of the platform's features. Users can choose between its Pro Trader and API Developer Pro subscriptions. The Pro Trader account costs $18.66 per month when purchased annually, while the API Developer Pro account costs $99.99 per month.

The API account offers more direct access to crypto exchanges. All accounts offer 24/7 automatic portfolio monitoring and unlimited trading with no additional fees. The platform is integrated with TradingView’s charts, offering over 75 technical indicators. On previous Black Fridays, Coinigy offered discounts of up to 75 percent on its account subscriptions.

