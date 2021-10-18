Black Friday 2021 Deals: Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy

You don’t have to wait for the day after Thanksgiving to score some Black Friday 2021 deals . Some of the biggest retailers—including Amazon , Walmart , and Best Buy —are already offering big price drops on popular items. Some shoppers might even stay home on Black Friday, which falls on Nov. 26 this year.

Indeed, some brick-and-mortar stores saw less foot traffic last Black Friday because of these pre-Thanksgiving deals. “It’s definitely not as busy as last year,” Todd Putt, a spokesperson for the Tysons Corner Center shopping mall in Tysons, Va., told The Washington Post at the time. “A lot of sales have already been going on for a while so people don’t feel the same pressure to come out and shop on Black Friday.”