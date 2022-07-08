Online Trolls Make Racist Comments About Bill Gates' Daughter Phoebe's Boyfriend
Online trolls are taking aim at Bill Gates’ daughter Phoebe and her new boyfriend. After Phoebe reportedly shared a picture on Instagram of a young black man tenderly kissing her cheek, trollers responded with racist comments and tasteless jokes about the alleged relationship.
'Bill about to smash a vase against the wall,' commented one troller. Another wrote, “Bro become a millionaire in a matter of seconds.'
“Now we know why Bill Gates been tellin his kids they ain’t gon inherit s**t,” wrote one Twitter user.
“Bill Gates daughter got a black bf. I hope they get married. We finna get reparations one way or another,” someone else wrote.
Phoebe, 19, is the youngest of Bill and Melinda Gates’ three children. She attends Stanford University, where she will be a sophomore this fall. On Friday morning, the image of Phoebe and her alleged new beau was no longer on her Instagram page, but it was all over social media.
Phoebe Gates also recently shared her pro-choice stance in the wake of the Dobbs decision
Phoebe has 144,000 Instagram followers. Many of her recent Instagram posts have been regarding the U.S. Supreme Court’s move to overturn Roe v. Wade, thus ending a woman’s constitutional right to abortion. Just a week before the court overturned the landmark legislation, Phoebe appeared on Instagram in a white bikini with the words “My Body, My Choice” on the post, which also included information from BansOff.org.
“I’m not shy about my body and/or telling you to keep your bans off of it. Every person deserves access to sexual and reproductive health care. Right now, the Supreme Court is prepared to end the constitutional right to abortion. Join me and millions of other women in our fight for this basic human right. @PlannedParenthood #BansOffOurBodies,” Phoebe wrote.
Phoebe wrote a 'Vogue' opinion piece on Roe v. Wade decision.
Vogue magazine published an op-ed piece by Phoebe on July 1 about the global stakes of the end of Roe v. Wade. In the article, Phoebe talks about meeting a 14-year-old Rwandan girl who is already the mother of twins when she was in the country with the nonprofit Partners in Health.
“When the Roe opinion leaked in May, everybody said it would take us back 50 years. But you didn’t need to read history books to see what pre-Roe America looked like. That room in Rwanda was what pre-Roe America was like. And if more Americans could just see it, I thought, we’d never go back. But then last Friday happened—and I realized that I was wrong. Completely wrong,” Phoebe Gates wrote.
“The problem was never that we didn’t share enough compelling stories or appalling statistics. One more viral Gloria Steinem or RBG quote wouldn’t have saved Roe. This wasn’t about persuasion at all. It was about power. The wrong six people were in positions of authority. And they are why women lost the right to choose,” wrote Phoebe Gates.
Phoebe Gates’ inheritance is a small piece of the family fortune.
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates may be the fourth richest person in the world, but that doesn’t mean Phoebe will inherit that wealth. Her parents have agreed to give most of their $130 billion net worth to charity through the Giving Pledge foundation, which Bill Gates founded with fellow billionaire Warren Buffett. Phoebe and her two siblings – sister Jennifer and brother Rory – will each inherit about $10 million.