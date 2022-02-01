Logo
Home > Net Worth
Bill Cosby
Source: Getty Images

Bill Cosby’s Net Worth Before and After His Conviction

By

Feb. 1 2022, Published 3:38 p.m. ET

The rise and fall of Bill Cosby is one that can't be forgotten. Cosby, who created and starred in The Bill Cosby Show and was commonly referred to as “America’s Dad,” was convicted in 2018 for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. Although Cosby faced 10 years in prison, a Pennsylvania appeals court overturned his conviction in June 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Months after Cosby was released from prison on the grounds that he believed he had a non-prosecution agreement with former District Attorney Bruce Castor, DA Kevin Steele came forward with the intention to revive his sex assault case. Although there isn’t much Cosby can do to repair the damage he caused to his name and net worth, his lawyers are looking to prevent Steele from reopening the case.

Bill Cosby

Retired stand-up comedian and actor

Net worth: $400 million

Bill Cosby was born on July 12, 1937, in Philadelphia, Pa. While once known for his comedy and holding the starring role in "The Cosby Show," he's now recognized as the subject of various sex assault scandals. In 2018, Cosby was convicted of sexual assault, although the conviction was overturned in July 2021 and he was released from prison.

Spouse: Camille Cosby

Kids: 5, Erika, Erinn, Ennis, Ensa, and Evin (Ensa and Ennis are deceased)

Residence: Massachusetts

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Cosby’s attempt at enjoying his newfound freedom has been interrupted by DA Kevin Steele.

Bill Cosby net worth
Source: Getty Images

There are few things in life you can’t put a price on—health, freedom, and happiness. Cosby was recently reacquainted with his freedom (and fortune) after his conviction was overturned in 2021. DA Kevin Steele has requested that the Supreme Court revisit Cosby’s case despite the overturned conviction. The former TV star’s lawyers are asking that the court not entertain the idea.

Before Cosby was convicted of sexual assault, he had a net worth of $400 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth. It’s assumed that Cosby still has much of his fortune intact and is looking forward to enjoying it now that he's a free man.

Article continues below advertisement

While it isn’t clear how much Cosby spent on retaining legal counsel, he was faced with a $7 million legal bill from Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan—the firm that represented him in 2015 and 2016. He also spent $1 million on bail after his arrest. It's reasonable to assume that Cosby incurred other legal fees as well, which might have dropped his net worth below $400 million.

The bulk of Bill Cosby’s net worth comes from royalties, his real estate portfolio, and his valuable art collection.

There was a point in Cosby’s career when he was considered the highest-paid television actor in the world. While he produced and acted in The Bill Cosby Show, the comedian earned a reported $1 million per episode. However, when you factor in all of his roles and earnings at the time, Cosby was earning an estimated $4 million per episode.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to his per episode pay, Cosby reportedly owned 20 percent of the show, which “generated hundreds of millions in syndication royalties over the last several decades.” While Cosby’s royalties dwindled down after at least 60 women came forward accusing him of sexual harassment and assault, most of his money is tucked away in real estate and art.

Source: Twitter

Cosby’s real estate portfolio and art collection are estimated to be worth around $250 million combined, according to CelebrityNetWorth. Although Cosby started selling off some of his real estate in 2015 after his arrest, he still owns the Massachusetts estate he and his wife have occupied together for many years. It's also the site where his two kids, Ensa and Ennis, are buried.

Advertisement

More From Market Realist

    • CONNECT with Market Realist
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Market Realist Logo

    © Copyright 2021 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.