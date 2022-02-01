Bill Cosby’s Net Worth Before and After His Conviction

Bill Cosby was born on July 12, 1937, in Philadelphia, Pa. While once known for his comedy and holding the starring role in "The Cosby Show," he's now recognized as the subject of various sex assault scandals. In 2018, Cosby was convicted of sexual assault, although the conviction was overturned in July 2021 and he was released from prison.

Spouse: Camille Cosby

Kids: 5, Erika, Erinn, Ennis, Ensa, and Evin (Ensa and Ennis are deceased)

Residence: Massachusetts