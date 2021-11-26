Biden's Tax Policy: Mileage Tax and Income Tax Changes, Explained

Long-term capital gains are incurred on assets that have risen in value and are sold after more than a year of ownership. Long-term capital gains would be taxed at a top federal rate of 25 percent, up from the current rate of 20 percent. When combined with the present 3.8 percent surtax on net investment income, the overall tax burden would be 28.8 percent. It's estimated that these measures will cost up to $3.5 trillion. Short-term capital gains would be subject to ordinary income tax rates.