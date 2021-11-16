State and Local Tax (SALT) Deduction: How It Impacts U.S. Taxpayers

In 2018, Trump placed a cap on the SALT deduction in order to recover revenue lost from various tax cuts. Now, the SALT tax cap is set to expire in 2025. Leaders are trying to decide whether to lift the ceiling on the cap or reinstate the same limit. While it’s possible to assume that this is a Republican issue, many Democrats from high tax-paying states are in favor of either getting rid of the cap or increasing it from $10,000 to $80,000.