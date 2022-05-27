Will Beto O'Rourke Lose or Gain Votes After Confronting Greg Abbott?

All eyes are on Texas right now after an 18-year-old resident identified as Salvador Ramos carried out a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. The teen allegedly purchased two assault rifles just after turning 18 in early May and used the weapons to fatally shoot 19 kids and 2 adults.

The massacre not only left families in mourning, but it has led people like O’Rourke to question how Abbott intends on addressing gun control.