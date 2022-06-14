The Best Energy, Financial, and Healthcare Stocks Amid Rising Interest Rates

People still need to buy medication and see the doctor, whether the economy is booming or there's a recession. Therefore, healthcare companies can be an all-weather investment. And companies that supply high-demand products have even more muscle to pass on additional costs from rising rates to customers. If you’re in the market for the best healthcare stocks to buy now, Novo Nordisk (NVO), Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), and AstraZeneca (AZN) are worth a look.