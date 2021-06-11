Best Hydroelectric Stocks for Renewable Energy Investors in 2021

Referred to as "Eletrobras" for short, the company operates 48 hydroelectric plants, which makes this form of energy the most prominent in the company's portfolio. Electrobras is researching and engineering possible opportunities in new places, like the international stretch of the Uruguay River and the Bolivian-Brazilian Madeira River basin. It's worth noting that there have been conflicts with Amazon tribes in the past, which ultimately led Eletrobras to terminate contracts.