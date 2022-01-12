Buy These 3 U.S. Bank Stocks Amid Rising Rate Environment

Bank of America is another solid bet on the changing fundamentals in the banking space. It has one of the highest net interest income-to-total net income ratios among banks. As the Fed starts its hiking cycle, Bank of America could be one of the biggest beneficiaries because its interest margins expand more than its peers. The company’s results in recent quarters have been praiseworthy with the average checking account balance at the bank 40 percent higher in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019.