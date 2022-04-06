Jim Cramer Says to Invest in Apartment REITs — Best Picks for Investors

Camden Property Trust (CPT) is a multifamily apartment community REIT with a stash of more than 60,000 units across the U.S. (plus five properties currently under construction). CPT is up more than 15 percent since a low in January that correlates with the broad market, but the one-year returns of about 56 percent in the 12 months ending April 6 are more reflective of the state of the REIT and its potential future.