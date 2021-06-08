Best Stocks to Invest in Alzheimer's Research in 2021

When development in Alzheimer's research comes around, people tend to listen. Alzheimer's is the sixth-leading cause of death in the U.S. and treatment options are notoriously limited. Some publicly traded stocks are directly intertwined with Alzheimer's research, which makes them a sound investment for positively impacting our future.

What are the best stocks to invest in Alzheimer's research that could help us find out what causes Alzheimer's and, ultimately, how to treat it?

On June 8, BIIB stock is down 4.08 percent, but that comes after a 50.17 percent jump following the aducanumab news. Ultimately, BIIB is up about 55 percent YTD, with a 25.7 percent 12-month trailing return.

Biogen hasn't achieved total treatment, but it's on the right path. The company might inspire other companies to renew their efforts in Alzheimer's research.

After shelving the drug aducanumab in 2019, Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has brought it back out for FDA approval. Despite the fact that studies have divulged conflicting results, the administration fast-tracked the drug in an effort to give people another option with limited risks. The brand name version of the drug, Aduhelm, will cost a whopping $56,000 per year.

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) has a hand in Alzheimer's research

$AXSM definitely got a boost from this approval $BIIB — Kevin Jacobs 🇧🇪 🇵🇱 🇮🇹 🇪🇺 (@kevinjaybe) June 7, 2021

In late December 2020, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. initiated phase 3 clinical trials "to evaluate the efficacy and safety of AXS-05 in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) agitation."

In a press release, the company's CEO, Dr. Herriot Tabuteau, said, "Alzheimer’s disease agitation is a prevalent and debilitating condition that is associated with earlier nursing home placement, accelerated progression to severe dementia, and increased risk of death. There are currently no approved treatments for Alzheimer’s disease agitation. If successfully developed, AXS-05 has the potential to address this high unmet need and significantly improve the lives of patients and their caregivers."

Article continues below advertisement