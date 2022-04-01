Benefits of After-Hours Trading — Robinhood Extends Trading Time

U.S. stock markets open at 9:30 a.m. ET and close at 4:00 p.m. ET on weekdays, which is known as the regular market hours. However, there are two more sessions. Premarket trading opens at 4:00 a.m. ET and runs until 9:30 a.m. ET. The after-hours trading session is from 4:00 p.m. ET and 8:00 p.m. ET.