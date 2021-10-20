Does Bachelorette Contestant Jamie Skaar Really Run a Biotech Company?By Rachel Curry
Oct. 20 2021, Published 12:16 p.m. ET
Season 18 of The Bachelorette launched on Oct. 19. Viewers got to see Michelle Young test the waters with plenty of contestants vying for her attention. One guy named Joe even slid in her DMs previously but ghosted her, which put the pair at odds from the get-go. Jamie Skaar didn't win the first impression rose (Young bestowed that honor upon Nayte), but he still left an impression on viewers at home.
In his Instagram bio, Skaar refers to himself as an "entrepreneur." In The Bachelorette, he's labeled as a biotech CEO. Here's what to know about that brand and whether Skaar is as legit as he puts on.
What is Bachelorette contestant Jamie Skaar's job?
According to his LinkedIn profile, Skaar is an entrepreneur "with a demonstrated history of working in the renewables and environment industry." Based in Washington, he has a Bachelor's degree in cognitive psychology and psycholinguistics from his home state.
While Skaar has a history as a salesperson, he has two current roles—the founder and CEO of Sol Solutions Today and SanctuAire.
Sol Solutions Today was founded in 2015. The home performance company serves a handful of western U.S. states with solar and other home efficiency products. According to the company's website, Sol Solutions believes that "it is our customers' right to live in a comfortable and affordable home with healthy and protected air quality."
Skaar founded SanctuAire during the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. The company touts itself as the "#1 indoor optimization system that mimics nature’s purification process." Offering air purification solutions for residences, schools, hospitals, and businesses, SanctuAire provides indoor health scores and solutions.
Jamie Skaar's companies aren't biotech
Skaar is impressive in his own right. He's the founder and CEO of two companies, both of which seem to have found some level of success in and around Washington state.
However, his two companies—one a renewable energy brand and the other focused on air purification—wouldn't traditionally be defined as "biotech."
According to Investopedia, biotechnology is a "science-driven industry sector that uses living organisms and molecular biology to produce healthcare-related products."
Neither of Skaar's companies falls under this category. Yes, he's a CEO, but he isn't a biotech CEO.
How much is the average biotech CEO's salary?
The average salary for the CEO of a startup biotech company was around $147,000 in 2019. From a wider perspective, the sector is right up there with pharmaceutical companies. The two are higher than CEO salaries for startups in the e-commerce, fintech, hardware, and SaaS spaces. Biotech companies also get the most seed-stage funding.
What is Jamie Skaar's salary?
Skaar hasn't revealed his salary to The Bachelorette world yet (maybe that move will come if he becomes desperate enough for Young's affection). Either way, one thing is clear. Although Skaar isn't a biotech CEO, he's a CEO in his own right and that might impress Young.