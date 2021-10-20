Does Bachelorette Contestant Jamie Skaar Really Run a Biotech Company?

Season 18 of The Bachelorette launched on Oct. 19. Viewers got to see Michelle Young test the waters with plenty of contestants vying for her attention. One guy named Joe even slid in her DMs previously but ghosted her, which put the pair at odds from the get-go. Jamie Skaar didn't win the first impression rose (Young bestowed that honor upon Nayte), but he still left an impression on viewers at home.